SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSE (OTC:SSEZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSE from 1,800.00 to 1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get SSE alerts:

OTC SSEZF opened at $21.68 on Thursday. SSE has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.