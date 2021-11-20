Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

