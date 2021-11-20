StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches Market Cap of $25.48 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $25.48 million and $633.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,418.09 or 0.99687435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.22 or 0.00502007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

