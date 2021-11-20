StakerDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $528.00 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $684,634.37 and approximately $528.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.