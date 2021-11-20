Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

SXI opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

