Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 29,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,757,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.