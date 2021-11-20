State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

