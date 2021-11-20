State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $2,678,017 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

