State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 208 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

