State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 490 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 298.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 373.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,229,000 after buying an additional 85,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.54 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $154.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.