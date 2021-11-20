State Street Corp Acquires 64,235 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $220,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:SRG opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $654.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.