State Street Corp Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $26.44 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,402,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,568,060 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

