State Street Corp Has $21.31 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $587.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.