Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.