Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $368,250.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $368,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,643,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

