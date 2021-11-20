Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $368,250.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $368,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $51.49.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
