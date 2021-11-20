Step Hero Reaches One Day Volume of $2.87 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $2.87 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

