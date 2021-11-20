STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) SVP Sells $454,291.50 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:STE opened at $233.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.