Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $53.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

