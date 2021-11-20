Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $26.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of COOK opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Traeger has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

