Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 564 call options.

NYSE YSG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

