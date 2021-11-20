Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $65.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $68.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SYBT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

