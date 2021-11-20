Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.