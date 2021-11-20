STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSKN shares. TheStreet upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.