Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

