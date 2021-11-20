Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 658.3 days.

Shares of SMMCF remained flat at $$18.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

SMMCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

