Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Shares of WISA stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.33. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 277,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

