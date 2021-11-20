Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “
Shares of WISA stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.33. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
