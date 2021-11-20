Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $196.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

