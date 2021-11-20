Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) were down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 29,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 868,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

