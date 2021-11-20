Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

