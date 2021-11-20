SVB Leerink Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $100.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.30% from the stock’s previous close.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.