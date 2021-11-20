Swapcoinz Trading Up 6.9% This Week (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.00 or 0.07371153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,740.69 or 1.00019920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars.

