Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 10,977 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

