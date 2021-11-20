Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,732 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $1,739,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $28.70 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59.

