Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $3.60 Million in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

