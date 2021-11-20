Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €138.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.63 ($138.22).

Symrise stock opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.47. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

