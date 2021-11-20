Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Insider Sells $23,170.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $23,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth $44,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

