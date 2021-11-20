T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $210.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.33 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $204.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

