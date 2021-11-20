Tap Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $724,845.82 and approximately $7,639.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00219409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

