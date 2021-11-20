Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tapestry by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.99. 3,030,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

