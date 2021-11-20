Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.99. 3,030,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,841. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

