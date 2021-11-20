Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 3,030,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,342. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $1,355,841. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

