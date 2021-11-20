Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1,104.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00326285 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005626 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,503,214 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

