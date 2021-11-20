TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

