TD Securities Cuts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

