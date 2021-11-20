TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 69.3% in October

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the October 14th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDH in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in TDH during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TDH by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TDH during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 1,078,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. TDH has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

