Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 14th total of 616,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 623.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 687,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Team by 2,191.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 82.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 7,047.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Team by 883.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TISI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Team has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Team will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

