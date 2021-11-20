Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

