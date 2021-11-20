Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Stephens

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $116.89 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $2,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.