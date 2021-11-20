Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,266,789.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $5,172,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

