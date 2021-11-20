Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend by 82.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenaris by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,545.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

